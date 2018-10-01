Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 83 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 1.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

