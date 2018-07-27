Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 95 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerb

Armenia’s armed units stationed in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan district and on nameless heights in Ijevan district shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless heights in Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, the Armenian troops stationed on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district also fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located on nameless heights in Gadabay district.

Furthermore, positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled from the positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of Terter district, Nemirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend districts.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered its modern phase when the Armenian SRR made territorial claims against the Azerbaijani SSR in 1988.

A fierce war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh district of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian armed forces occupied some 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory which includes Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts (Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan), and over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

The military operations finally came to an end when Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire agreement in Bishkek in 1994.

Dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created after the meeting of the CSCE (OSCE after the Budapest summit held in Dec.1994) Ministerial Council in Helsinki on 24 March 1992. The Group’s members include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belarus, Finland and Sweden.

Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group has a co-chairmanship institution, comprised of Russian, the US and French co-chairs, which began operating in 1996.

Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, which were passed in short intervals in 1993, and other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly, PACE, OSCE, OIC, and other organizations require Armenia to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

News.Az