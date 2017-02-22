Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces have 42 times violated the ceasefire using 82mm mortars, sniper rifles and large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb.22.

Armenian armed units stationed in on nameless heights of Armenia’s Noyemberyan and Ijevan districts opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Chinari village of Berd district.



Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Gadabay district were also shelled from Armenian positions located on nameless heights of Krasnoselsk district.



Azerbaijani army positions came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashagi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

Adequate response measures have been taken by Azerbaijani military units in accordance with the operating conditions.

