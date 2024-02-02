Armenia wants to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan only on its own terms: Russian political scientist (EXCLUSIVE)

Since a peace treaty envisages the mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, it is naturally concluded after the completion of the border demarcation and delimitation process, Sergey Markov, a Russian political scientist, told News.Az.

“There are still problems related to border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Markov pointed out that the other issue is related to the return of Azerbaijani refugees to their native lands. “These territories are called Zangezur, a historical Azerbaijani land. Zangezur connects Nakhchivan to the mainland of Azerbaijan.”

According to the political scientist, the opening of the Zangezur corridor will also be beneficial for Armenia itself.

Markov also condemned Armenia’s attempts to exert pressure on Azerbaijan with the help of France, the EU, NATO and the United States.

He noted that Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan but on its own terms.

“Armenia believes that its “big brother” France will help them by putting pressure on Azerbaijan, and Armenia wants to conclude a peace treaty only on its own terms. For this reason, I think the probability of signing a peace agreement is unfortunately not high,” the Russian political scientist added.

