Azerbaijan's Garabag football club has qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani football.

Of course, this is a huge joy for the entire Azerbaijan and especially for Azerbaijani football fans, but in the victory of this team there is another important point - the name, says Elmira Tariverdiyeva, head of Trend's Russian service.

The fact is that the matches of such a significant event in football life, as the Champions League, will be aired by dozens of countries, and millions of football fans around the world will repeatedly hear the name of the Qarabag team, which is strongly associated with Azerbaijan. This means that Armenia was defeated by the Qarabag football club in the European and, by large, the global propaganda space.

For the aggressor, which has occupied foreign lands for many years, it has always been extremely important to somehow justify itself in the eyes of the world community by spreading false information about the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh. By using the propaganda resource of diplomatic representations abroad, the national lobby and diaspora organizations, Armenia promoted its myth that Karabakh is an Armenian land and even came up with an Armenian name that nobody uses anywhere except Armenians. However, the Armenian propaganda machine resorted to weaving a web of lies around the entire Azerbaijani heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, from carpets and famous Karabakh horses to the cuisine. And a poorly educated philistine from the European heartland could quite possibly believe this regular Armenian lie, which was in most cases supressed by Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions. However, the victory of the Karabakh football club can help a broader coverage of the issue of occupied Azerbaijani territories, and after the League matches, many more people around the world will know for sure that Karabakh is an Azerbaijani region and will no longer succumb to the primitive provocation of Armenian propagandists.

News.Az

News.Az