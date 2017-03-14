Armenian activist: Karabakh conflict will not be solved for a long time

Khojaly tragedy is not a topic for trade.

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that the due statement came from the Armenian activist Vahe Avetyan while speaking at the international conference "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: the origins, peacemaking and the role of civil society" in Baku.

He said that he brought to Baku statements of five exile Armenian writers living abroad about the genocide in Khojaly.

"Our peoples and politicians believe that history can determine politics. It is necessary to convey to people the fact that international norms and relations do not change regardless of who knows history. This includes the issue of Karabakh, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the activist said.

He said that the settlement of Karabakh conflict and rapprochement between the two nations can not be resolved by hatred.

V. Avetyan expressed the opinion that the Karabakh conflict will not be solved for a long time - "we will stay in it for a long time".

"But I urge everyone not to lose hope and bring the matter to the end," he summed up.

