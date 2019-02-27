Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan to be discussed at OIC ministerial meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan will be discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countr

It was noted that, along with this, the Syrian crisis and the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan will also be put on the agenda.

The issue of strengthening economic and political relations between the OIC member countries will also be discussed.

The meeting of foreign ministers will be held March 1-2 this year in Abu Dhabi, and will be the 46th in a row.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

