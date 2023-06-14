Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 14, starting from 10:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Retaliatory measures are being taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry stated.

News.Az