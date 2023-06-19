Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 19, at about 13:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

News.Az