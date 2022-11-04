Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of November 3-4, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Azizli and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire for 5 hours the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az