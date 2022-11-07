Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 6, starting from 19:35 to 21:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Mollabayramli and Bezirkhana settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az