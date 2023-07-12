Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 12, at 09:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 10:50 to 12:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zabukh settlement of the Lachin region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

