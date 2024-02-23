Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 23, at 05:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar district, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijan Army Units have not taken any retaliatory measures not to escalate the situation and ensure stability on the two countries’ conditional border.

"We call on the Armenian military leadership to refrain from such provocations aimed at disrupting 5-month-long stability and getting the situation out of control on the conditional border and demand to identify and punish those responsible for committing these actions," the ministry added.

News.Az