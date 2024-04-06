Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 5, starting from 21:55 to 23:20, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Musurskend settlement of Tovuzgala region, Ashaghi Shorzha, Yukhari Shorzha, Gunashli settlements of Basarkechar region and Aravus settlement of Gorus region using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Alibayli settlement of Tovuz region, Khoshbulag settlement of Dashkasan region, Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region and Chaghazur settlement of Lachin region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that over the past day, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in various directions were subjected to fire at a total of 30 times.

