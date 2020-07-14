Armenian armed forces again shell village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district
- 14 Jul 2020 10:34
- 20 Aug 2025 11:45
- 150206
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-armed-forces-again-shell-village-of-azerbaijans-tovuz-district Copied
The Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district from large-caliber weapons and artillery mounts, Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
No causalities have been reported, noted the spokesperson.