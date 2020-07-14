Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces again shell village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district

The Armenian armed forces again opened fire at the Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district from large-caliber weapons and artillery mounts, Vagif Dargahli, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

No causalities have been reported, noted the spokesperson.


