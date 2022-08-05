Armenian armed forces and elements of illegal Armenian armed detachments must be removed from Azerbaijan’s territory: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces and elements of illegal Armenian armed detachments, which continue to exist in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, must be removed from the country`s territory, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev noted that another military provocation was committed by Armenia and that an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed as a result of this provocation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces were temporarily deployed. The head of state said the Azerbaijan Armed Forces prevented this provocation and took necessary countermeasures, adding that the entire responsibility for the tension that occurred lies with Armenia.

He stressed that the Armenian armed forces and elements of illegal Armenian armed detachments, which continue to exist in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, must be removed from the country`s territory. “However, this has not yet been provided by Armenia. This, in turn, is a violation of the provisions of the November 10, 2020 Statement by the official Yerevan and Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations.”

The head of state emphasized that as a result of the agreement reached with the Ministry of Defense of Russia in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral Statement, the route of the new alternative road to the Lachin corridor was determined and the construction of this road by Azerbaijan is about to be completed. “As soon as these works are completed, according to the trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020, it is planned to redeploy Russian peacekeeping forces to that road,” President Aliyev added.

