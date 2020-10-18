Armenian armed forces attempt to attack directions of Aghdere, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil
- 18 Oct 2020 11:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153488
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-armed-forces-attempt-to-attack-directions-of-aghdere-fuzuli-hadrut-and-jabrayil Copied
Despite the announcement of a new ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces maintained tension on the front line, firing mortars and artillery in different directions throughout the night, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
The ministry said on Oct. 18, 2020, the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Aghdere, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil directions of the front line. Azerbaijani army units prevent these attacks