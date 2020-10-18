Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces attempt to attack directions of Aghdere, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil

Despite the announcement of a new ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces maintained tension on the front line, firing mortars and artillery in different directions throughout the night, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

 The ministry said on Oct. 18, 2020, the Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Aghdere, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil directions of the front line. Azerbaijani army units prevent these attacks


