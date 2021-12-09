Armenian armed forces commit another provocation in direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces commit another provocation in direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces units committed another provocation against Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar section of the state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az on Thursday.

On December 9 at about 15:00, the Armenian military units from the combat positions located in the direction of Basarkechar region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took relevant measures, the ministry noted.

The ministry stated that the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.

