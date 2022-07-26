Armenian armed forces committed 9 provocations: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Totally 9 provocative armed incidents were committed by the Armenian armed formations over the last day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that 2 of these incidents occurred as a result of the fire opened from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on positions of the Azerbaijan Army, stationed in the direction of the Minkand settlement of the Lachin region.

"The other 7 incidents were recorded as a result of periodic fire opened by the use of various caliber weapons on the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, and Khojaly regions, by members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed."

"In all cases, the opposing side was suppressed as a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry added.

