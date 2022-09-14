Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces continue to shell the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the directions of Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan districts, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Armenian military is using D-30, D-20 cannons and 82 mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani Army is taking adequate retaliatory measures and destroying the opposing side’s firing points, the ministry noted.

The ministry added that Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

