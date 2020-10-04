Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani villages

Currently, the Armenian armed forces are inflicting rocket strikes on the Terter city and Horadiz city of the Fizuli region from the territory of Khankendi, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday. 

The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces, the ministry said.


News.Az 

