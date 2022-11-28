Armenian armed forces continue to fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 17:10 on November 27 to 01:25 on November 28, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha and Garaiman settlements of the Basarkechar region, as well as the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region and the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 19:35 on November 27 to 08:10 on November 28, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha, Khojavand, Khojaly and Aghdam regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

