Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On August 23, at about 02:10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry stated.

