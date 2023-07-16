Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 16, at about 02:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Garaaghaj settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az