Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan direction

On August 16, starting from 09:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, assault rifles, and machine guns subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, the ministry stressed.

News.Az