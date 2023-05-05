Armenian armed forces fire at tractor involved in engineering work in Azerbaijan’s Lachin
On May 5, at about 12:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region subjected to fire a tractor doing engineering work in the territory of the Lachin region, opposite Azerbaijan Army positions located on the conditional border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.