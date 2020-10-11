Armenian armed forces intensilvely shell Aghjabadi region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces continue terrorist acts against our civilian population in gross violation of the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10, 2020 at 12:00, including the basic norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

At about 5:00 pm today, the Armenian armed forces, using heavy artillery, intensively shelled the area called Harami plan and Yukhari Giyameddinli village in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure,

At present, the prosecution authorities are carrying out all possible investigative measures.

The public will be further informed about the outcomes.

News.Az

