Armenian armed forces involving mercenaries in occupied territories – Azerbaijani official

Azerbaijan has reliable information about Armenian Armed Forces’ involving mercenaries from Lebanon, Syria, EU, and other countries, including Canada, into their ranks, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to the presidential aide, the mercenaries are currently present in the occupied territories and used against the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

“Although most of them are of Armenian nationality, there are people of other nationalities among them, as well,” he noted.

He also said, terrorist organizations openly, via the Internet, attract various mercenaries from foreign countries to Armenia, who are offered material rewards in exchange for this.

Hajiyev added that Azerbaijan doesn’t need mercenaries and the Azerbaijani army independently carries out all the tasks assigned to it.

