Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces launch mortar fire on Azerbaijani army’s positions

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian armed forces launch mortar fire on Azerbaijani army’s positions

On June 15, starting from 11:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using mortars and various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction, the ministry stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      