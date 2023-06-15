Armenian armed forces launch mortar fire on Azerbaijani army’s positions
On June 15, starting from 11:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using mortars and various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction, the ministry stated.