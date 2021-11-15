Armenian armed forces once again resort to provocation in direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (VIDEO)

Armenian troops, starting from the night of November 15, shelled the positions of Azerbaijani army units located in the settlements of Zeylik and Yellidzhe of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, from the settlement of Yukhari Shorja of the Basarkechar district, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

For no apparent reason the opposing side using various caliber weapons, sniper rifles, and grenade launchers subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

Moreover, on the morning of November 15, Armenian military units subjected to fire our tractor carrying out road works to restore infrastructure in this direction, and 2 “Kamaz” vehicles transporting supplies for the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The equipment was damaged, but there were no injuries among military personnel.

In accordance with the plan, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are taking adequate measures to suppress provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as engineering works carried out by them in combat positions.



The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

We declare once again that the military-political leadership of Armenia will bear the entire responsibility for the consequences of any confrontation on the state border, the ministry said.

