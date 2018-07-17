Yandex metrika counter

Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Aghdam's Chiragli village

Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Aghdam's Chiragli village

Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Chiragli village of Aghdam, AzVision.az reports.

The incident happened at around 12.20. The enemy forces opened fire at the equipment of the Aghdam subartezian wells operation management and its employees. 

Later, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire with rifles and machine guns. Fortunately, there is no human loss but the water tank supplying the villagers with water became useless.

