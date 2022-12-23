Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 21:20 on December 22 to 04:10 on December 23, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using mortars and various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Zaylik, Bezirkhana and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az