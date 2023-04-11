Tension caused by the Armenian provocation continues, opposing side suffered significant losses - MoD
On April 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.