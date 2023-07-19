Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 00:40 to 01:40 on July 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu region, Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, and Ajibaj settlement of the Gafan region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Boyahmad settlement of Julfa region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the Defense Ministry stated.

News.Az