Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

On October 5, at about 14:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az