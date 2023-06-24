Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 24, starting from 10:40 to 11:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

