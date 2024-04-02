Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 1, starting from 22:00 to 22:20 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arazdeyen settlement of Davali region and Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region and Bichanak settlement of Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the ministry stated.

