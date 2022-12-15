Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in several directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 14, starting from 17:50 to 22:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Ashaghi Shorzha and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region, as well as the Burun settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region, and the Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Moreover, on December 15, at 08:15, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry stated.

