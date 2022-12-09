Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Zangilan direction: State Border Service

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 8, at around 9:00 p.m., on the part of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border passing through the Zangilan district, Armenian armed forces, from their positions in the direction of Nerkin-And and Tsav settlements of the Gafan district, continuously fired at the Border Troops of the Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS) in Kollugishlag and Razdara settlements of the Zangilan district using large-caliber weapons, News.Az reports citing the SBS.

Armenia’s firing positions were silenced by retaliatory actions, according to the SBS.

“Our units fully control the operation situation,” said the SBS, assessing this incident as another provocation by Armenia.

News.Az