Armenian armed forces open fire at positions of Azerbaijani army

The Armenian armed forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions from 16:15 on November 15 to 04:30 (local time) on November 16, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

On November 15 starting from 16:15 to 04:30 on November 16, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Azizli, Zarkand, Ashaghi Shorzha, Dara, Goysu, and Pambak settlements of the Basarkechar region, Chinarli, Mosesgekh, Yukhari Mehrab, Aygepar and Gulali settlements of the Shamshaddin region, as well as Jil settlement of the Chambarak using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yellija and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region, Galakend, Daryurd, Novoivanovka, Garaveliler settlements of the Gadabay region, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Gosha, Kokhanebi, Hajally, Alibeyli and Asrik Jirdakhan settlements of the Tovuz region, as well as Kohnegishlag settlement of the Aghstafa region, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan army took adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the combat activity of the opposing side.

Currently, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry added.

News.Az