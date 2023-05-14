Armenian armed forces open fire from mortars at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s position in the direction of Kalbajar district.

On May 14, at 20:30, the Armenian armed forces units in the Yenikend direction of the Basarkechar region using 60 mm mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has said, News.Az reports.

News.Az