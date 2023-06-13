Armenian armed forces open fire on tractor involved in engineering work in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces open fire on tractor involved in engineering work in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

Armenian armed forces open fire on tractor involved in engineering work in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 13, at 11:10, a tractor doing engineering works in the direction of Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region was subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

There were no wounded as a result of the fire.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army Units, the firing points of the opposite side were suppressed, the ministry stated.

News.Az