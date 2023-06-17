Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani army's positions in various directions

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani army's positions in various directions

On June 17, starting from 10:45, the Armenian armed forces units stationed in opposite positions using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Gadabay, Kalbajar and Lachin regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      