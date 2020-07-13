Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces fired at the villages of Aghdam and Dondar Gushchu of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district from 120-mm mortars and D-30 howitzers, Vagif Dargahli, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“The villagers were not injured,” the spokesperson said, stressing that the Azerbaijani army is taking more stringent retaliatory measures against all provocations of the enemy.

News.Az