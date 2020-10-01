Armenian armed forces suffer from lack of fuel, ammunition supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces are suffering big losses along the entire front as a result of the attacks of the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

“The Armenian armed forces located in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are suffering big difficulties in the material and technical support of their armed forces,” the ministry added.

“The Armenian military command is concerned because logistics officers, fearing to be hit by the Azerbaijani armed forces, refuse to supply ammunition, fuel and lubricants to the advanced units," the ministry said.

News.Az