Armenia uses artillery equipment on border with Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry

Armenia uses artillery equipment on border with Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry

Armenia uses artillery equipment on border with Azerbaijan: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces units continue large-scale provocations against Azerbaijan on the state border, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

To aggravate the situation on the state border, the military formations of the opposing side using mortars of various caliber and artillery pieces subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the Lachin region, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian side, added the ministry.

News.Az