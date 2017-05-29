Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 116 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Marzili, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az