Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 120 times per day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kemerli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az