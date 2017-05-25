Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 124 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Munjuglu, Aghdam, Hajialili villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

