Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 125 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have violated ceasefire again.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (7 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az